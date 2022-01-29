Left Menu

Maha: Man held for possessing illegal firearms

A 26-year-old criminal was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for possessing firearms, police said on Saturday. He was booked under the provisions of the Arms Act. Rajvansh was remanded in police custody till January 31 by a local court, he added.

A 26-year-old criminal was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for possessing firearms, police said on Saturday. Police on Friday night intercepted a two-wheeler rider near the Kala Talao area and seized a country-made revolver, a crude pistol, and six cartridges from him, an official said. The accused, identified as Ganesh Rajvansh, had also fired in the air. The total value of the seizure is Rs 1.03 lakh. He was booked under the provisions of the Arms Act. Rajvansh was remanded in police custody till January 31 by a local court, he added.

