LeT module busted in J-K’s Ganderbal; 3 held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by arresting its three associates in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.

They said arms and ammunition was also seized from the arrested persons.

"Police in Ganderbal have busted a terror module by arresting three terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front – a shadow of LeT) along with arms and ammunition," a police spokesman said.

He said acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established by security forces in the Shuhama area of the central Kashmir district.

"During checking, movement of three suspects was spotted and they were intercepted," he said.

The spokesman identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora in Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora in Shopian and Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Begam in Kulgam.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades and three mobile phones, were recovered from their possession, he said.

They were arrested and shifted to a police station, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the trio was working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists across the district. Besides, they were also involved in various terror-related activities in the district, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

