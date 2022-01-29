Left Menu

Italy's Mattarella has agreed to serve second term, minister says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:44 IST
Italy's Mattarella has agreed to serve second term, minister says
"President Sergio Mattarella's willingness to serve a second term, requested by the overwhelming majority of political parties, shows his sense of responsibility and his attachment to the country and its institutions," Mariastella Gelmini said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to serve a second term after coalition parties asked him to reconsider his decision to leave the post, the minister for regional affairs said on Saturday.

"President Sergio Mattarella's willingness to serve a second term, requested by the overwhelming majority of political parties, shows his sense of responsibility and his attachment to the country and its institutions," Mariastella Gelmini said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022