China to curb banks' use of overseas loans
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:51 IST
China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or "speculative deals", a notice on the bank's website showed on Saturday.
The rules will take effect from Mar. 1.
