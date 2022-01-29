Left Menu

China to curb banks' use of overseas loans

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:51 IST
China to curb banks' use of overseas loans
  • China

China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or "speculative deals", a notice on the bank's website showed on Saturday.

The rules will take effect from Mar. 1.

