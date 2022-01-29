Left Menu

Darjeeling Police launch Winners Women Safety Squad to curb crime

The Darjeeling Police launched Winners Women Safety Squad on Saturday in order to curb crime against women in Darjeeling and Kurseong.

The Darjeeling Police launched Winners Women Safety Squad on Saturday in order to curb crime against women in Darjeeling and Kurseong. The squad comprises 30 black belt women trained in Taekwondo and equipped with 15 scooters.

Amit P Javalgi, DIG, Darjeeling Police, said, "The initiative has been taken in order to curb the crime against women in the district and increase their confidence in the police." Puspika Guriya, an officer, Winners Women Safety Squad, said, "Nowadays women in the district are feeling that they are not safe. Addressing their safety, we have launched their squad. It is a noble initiative." (ANI)

