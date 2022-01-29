Left Menu

Two encounters underway between militants and security forces in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:28 IST
Two encounters underway between militants and security forces in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Two separate encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and ultras in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides was going on and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavyweight title clash; Golf-Former No. 1 Jason Day pain free at last and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavywei...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022