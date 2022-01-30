N.Korea steps closer to scrapping long-range missile moratorium, S.Korea's Moon says
30-01-2022
South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes North Korea has taken a step closer to abandoning its self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles, after a suspected missile test was reported on Sunday, his office said.
Moon also called on North Korea to stop creating tensions and to return to talks.
