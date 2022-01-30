Left Menu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:47 IST
Woman killed over old enmity in UP's Bareilly; 6 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death in Faridpur area here over old enmity, police said on Sunday.

All six accused have been arrested, they said.

On Friday, victim Chameli (40) and her husband Balakram Kashyap had been to the market in Bilaua village to buy groceries when they were allegedly attacked by Mulayam, Munish, Gurudev, Rambabu, Rakshapal and Shailendra, police said.

While Balakram managed to flee, the accused beat up Chameli with sticks and she died on the spot, they said.

According to the police complaint filed by Balakram, his son Sonu had eloped with accused Mulayam's daughter Suman in 2020. They belonged to the same community, but Mulayam allegedly did not approve of their relationship and he filed a case of kidnapping against Sonu.

Police said Sonu had been arrested and jailed for 11 months. However, after his release, he again eloped with Suman. As she gave her statement in favour of Sonu, the case had to be dismissed.

Fearing for their lives, Balakram and Chameli, too, had fled from Bilaua. They had returned only on Friday to check on Balakram's ailing father. However, as they were shopping, the accused allegedly gheraoed them and launched an attack, police said.

