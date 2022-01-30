Macron tells Iran's Raisi more effort needed in nuclear talks
French President Emmanuel Macron in a discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said a deal on Iran's nuclear activities was still possible but insisted on the need to boost efforts, Macron's office said on Sunday.
France, Germany and Britain, the so-called E3, are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement on Iran's nuclear activities but Western diplomats have said negotiations were moving too slowly.
