Macron tells Iran's Raisi more effort needed in nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron in a discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said a deal on Iran's nuclear activities was still possible but insisted on the need to boost efforts, Macron's office said on Sunday.

France, Germany and Britain, the so-called E3, are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement on Iran's nuclear activities but Western diplomats have said negotiations were moving too slowly.

