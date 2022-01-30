Left Menu

Gujarat: One worker killed, two injured in hot raw material spill in cement factory

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A worker was killed and two others sustained burn injuries after hot liquid raw material stored in a container fell on them in a cement factory in Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Narmada Cement unit located in Babarkot village here, said Jafrabad Marine police station Inspector HB Chaudhari.

''Hot raw material used to manufacture cement fell on some workers, killing 47-year-old worker Bhavesh Yashoda and injuring two others,'' he informed.

