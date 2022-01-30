Rahul Gandhi slams Central Govt over increasing unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Central Government for the increasing unemployment rate in the country and said that because of this, students are compelled to protest. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP shared a media report which states, "Unemployment reached a record level: 3.03 crore youth in the country do not have work. The unemployment rate is more than during the lockdown period."

The report further said that the number of unemployed youths in the country has increased to 1.26 crore in just four years. "These statistics show why students are compelled to take up Satyagraha. An arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed! #StudentsProtest #Unemployment," said the Congress leader in a tweet along with the media report.

This comes amid the students protest over the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results. Students are protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the railway has also formed a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by job aspirants with regard to the results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on January 14-15. Candidates are given three weeks time up to February 16, to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. In view of the students' agitation in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests scheduled to be held on February 15 and February 23. (ANI)

