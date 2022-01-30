Courier delivery boy held in Mumbai for stealing expensive items from parcels
A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuable items from parcels he was supposed to deliver and selling them in the market in Mumbai, police said on Sunday, adding that three others were also nabbed for purchasing the stolen items.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuable items from parcels he was supposed to deliver and selling them in the market in Mumbai, police said on Sunday, adding that three others were also nabbed for purchasing the stolen items. The main accused is identified as Ramzan Sheikh and others as Devendra Singh, Anil, and Tejas, an official said.
Police had registered an FIR on Friday and nabbed Sheikh in Wadala. Expensive items such as mobile phones, laptops etc were recovered from the accused men, he added.
