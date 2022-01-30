MP: 2 children drown in pit in Shahdol

Two children drowned on Sunday in a water-filled pit near their house in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

The incident took place in Singhpur village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, when Prince Choudhary and his cousin Dipak Choudhary, both two years old, ventured into the pit while playing, Inspector Rameshwar Uike said.

