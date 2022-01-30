30kg IEDs found in Jharkhand forest, Maoists suspected

Two powerful IEDs, weighing 15 kg each, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, police said.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found near Kharki village in Balakmakka jungle in the Bishnugarh police station area, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police began a joint search operation along with CRPF and Indian Reserve Battalion, following which the IEDs were found, said Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe.

The IEDs are suspected to have been planted by Maoists, targetting the security forces, he said.

The IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar, he added.

