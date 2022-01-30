Left Menu

Low-intensity blast in Shillong's commercial hub

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:36 IST
Low-intensity blast in Shillong's commercial hub
A low-intensity blast in Shillong's busy Khydailad area triggered panic on Sunday evening, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blast that happened around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.

The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said.

It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, a senior police officer told PTI.

Bomb squad personnel were at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

