UK to make it easier to repeal or amend law copied from EU

"Our new Brexit Freedoms Bill will end the special status of EU law in our legal framework and ensure that we can more easily amend or remove outdated EU law in future," Johnson said in a statement. The government said it would also publish a policy document on how it plans to use the opportunity of its EU exit, which formally took place two years ago on Monday, to make changes to its regulatory framework and to cut red tape.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 05:31 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday announce a 'Brexit Freedoms Bill' to make it easier to remove or amend European Union regulations that were copied into the country's law before it left the bloc. To avoid uncertainty and confusion as Britain extricated itself from the EU after 40 years, the government automatically allowed thousands of EU laws and regulations to apply in Britain after Brexit.

The government said it would also publish a policy document on how it plans to use the opportunity of its EU exit, which formally took place two years ago on Monday, to make changes to its regulatory framework and to cut red tape. The plans, it said, will include establishing a data rights regime, improving public procurement, setting up a domestic subsidy control regime to support the UK economy and reducing reporting burdens for small and medium-sized companies.

Surveys of British companies and official data have shown many companies, especially exporters, have found Brexit challenging.

