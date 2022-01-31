UP ex-MLA's arms license cancelled for misuse of weapon

The district magistrate here has cancelled the arms license of former MLA Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu Singh for alleged misuse of his single barrel gun, officials said on Monday. A notice in this connection has been put up outside Singh’s house on the orders of Sultanpur deputy commissioner Ravish Gupta, they said.

''The district magistrate has directed the former MLA to deposit his single barrel gun of 0.32 bore and a rifle, and a notice regarding the same has been put up at his residence on January 30,'' Dhanpatganj station house officer Manoj Sharma said.

Singh was among those named in the murder of Sant Gyaneshwar and his seven disciples using sophisticated weapons in Allahabad's Handia area on February 10, 2006.

In 2007, the former legislator was directed to deposit his weapon. However, he defied the order and challenged it in a court of law.

