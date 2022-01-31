Two German police officers killed during routine traffic stop
Two German police officers were fatally shot early Monday morning during a routine traffic stop, police in southwestern Germany said.
Police were searching for the suspects, who fled the scene, police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement.
It is not clear which direction the suspects fled in, said police, who also did not have a description available of the escape vehicle or the suspects.
