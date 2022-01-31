Left Menu

SC Collegium elevates Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021, and January 29, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021, and January 29, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of Madras High Court. In another resolution, the Collegium said in its meeting held on January 29, 2022 that it has approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The advocates who are elevated as Judges are- Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha. The Collegium, in its meeting, has also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadke as Madhya Pradesh High Court Judges. It has also elevated judicial officers -- Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal as the MP High Court Judges.

In another resolution, uploaded today on the top court website, the Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and Raman Murahari as Judges in the Orissa High Court. (ANI)

