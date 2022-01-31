7 arrested from spa in MP for indulging in immoral acts

Police have arrested three women and four men for allegedly indulging in immoral activities at a spa in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the spa located on Chhindwara-Parasia road on Sunday evening and found the accused in an objectionable position, city Superintendent of Police Motilal Kushwaha told reporters.

Two of the arrested women belonged to Ujjain and another one was from Indore, he said. Four men were also taken into custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The spa was run by Ujjain-based resident Nagesh Parmar, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

