Left Menu

Syria intercepts Israeli missiles near Damascus - state media

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, Syrian state media said early on Monday, citing a military source. The source was quoted as saying unspecified material damage was caused by the missiles being intercepted.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:45 IST
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles near Damascus - state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, Syrian state media said early on Monday, citing a military source.

The source was quoted as saying unspecified material damage was caused by the missiles being intercepted. Two Syrian military defectors said the strikes targeted rugged areas northeast of Damascus near the town of Qutayfah where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group has a significant military presence and a weapons depot.

The Israeli military declined to comment. Israel has stepped up attacks in the last few years on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Hezbollah have established a growing presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict that began in 2011.

Syria denies that thousands of Iranian-backed fighters have bases across the country. It says Tehran, which has significantly stepped up military support to Assad over the course of the war, has advisors on the ground who help rebuild its army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022