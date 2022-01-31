Left Menu

Kerala Minister assures proper probe into law student suicide

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Monday said that a proper investigation will be conducted pertaining to the suicide of a 21-year-old law student in Aluva.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:27 IST
Kerala Minister assures proper probe into law student suicide
Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Monday said that a proper investigation will be conducted pertaining to the suicide of a 21-year-old law student in Aluva. The law student, Mofiya Parveen, had died by suicide after complaining of harassment by her husband and in-laws in November last year.

The Minister also reacted to the decision of Kerala DGP Anil Kant to suspend the Circle Inspector, whose name was written by the girl in her suicide note, alleging that he neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and misbehaved with her. Rajeev said, "A proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had assured the family about this. All issues were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. The police must be with the people. The government will stand firm for women. The government will take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government aims to be a people's police. Action will be taken against the police officer who does not treat the complainants politely." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022