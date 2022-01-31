Govt taking important steps to make delivery of justice easier: President Kovind

The government is taking various important steps to make delivery of justice easier and more accessible to people, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his address to members of both Houses of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget session, he said a platform has been set up for pre-litigation advice through tele-law programme.

To expedite the settlement of disputes, the government has introduced the Mediation Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha.

In a bid to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes - commercial or otherwise - the Mediation Bill was introduced in the previous session of Parliament. The bill was referred to the standing committee for a detailed scrutiny. The tele-law scheme of the Law Ministry was launched some years back to help people in rural areas get pre-litigation legal advice from a panel of lawyers on phone.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the tele-law centres had also helped people in getting ration and medical assistance.

