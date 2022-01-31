Japanese F-15 missing, crew member reportedly spotted in sea
31-01-2022
A Japanese F-15 jet belonging to the air self-defence force went missing after take-off on Monday, a defence ministry official said. A person believed to be a crew member was located in the Sea of Japan, with a rescue being mounted, NHK reported.
