Mumbai cops register FIR after journalist Rana Ayyub receives death threat and obscene messages on social media

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for posting obscene comments and issuing death threats to journalist Rana Ayyub on her social media accounts, a police official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered by the west region cyber police station on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354-A (Sexual harassment), and the Information Technology Act on a complaint filed by Rana Ayyub, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

''Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against those who disseminated fake news, morphed tweets and death and rape threats against me. About time these brazen and consolidated acts of online violence are stopped and the perpetrators brought to book," Rana Ayyub tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

