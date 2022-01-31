Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:02 IST
Iranian foreign minister speaks to Jaishankar
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wished him a quick recovery from COVID-19.

Abdollahian was scheduled to arrive in India on Sunday evening on a bilateral visit but it has been postponed as Jaishankar is indisposed.

''Thank Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian for his 'get well soon' call. Will continue our conversation during his upcoming India visit,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Abdollahian expressed ''pleasure'' at the good ties between Iran and India, saying he will discuss important issues of mutual interest in his face-to-face meeting with Indian officials.

''Amir Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the positive relations between the two countries. He vowed to discuss important issues of mutual interest, including the issue of Afghanistan, regional developments and the Vienna talks during his upcoming trip to India,'' it said.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Abdollahian wished good health for his Indian counterpart and underlined that he will travel to New Delhi at the earliest opportunity.

During a telephonic conversation with Jaishankar on January 9, Abdollahian had offered to assist India in the transportation of wheat, medicines and coronavirus vaccines to Afghanistan.

India has been in touch with Iran over the developments in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban on August 15.

The Iranian national security advisor had attended a regional conclave hosted by India in November on the Afghan crisis.

The conclave was also attended by NSAs of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Iranian foreign ministry said the Vienna talks will figure during Abdollahian's talks in India.

The Iran nuclear deal was finalised in 2015 between Tehran and several world powers including the EU. It was aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions. The US had withdrawn from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. There have been fresh efforts now to restore the deal.

Fresh talks to revive the deal were going on in Vienna.

