FACTBOX-Key findings from UK lockdown party report

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:00 IST
Britain published an internal inquiry into potential breaches of lockdown regulations by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff, following reports of more than a dozen social gatherings, including alcohol-fuelled parties in Downing Street. Police last week said they would launch an investigation, having received information from the internal inquiry.

Below are key findings from the report: "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify."

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time." "The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace."

