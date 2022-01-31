Left Menu

MP: Block medical officer held for bribery in Chhindwara

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:14 IST
A block medical officer was on Monday caught for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Junnardeo in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, Lokayukta police said.

BMO RR Singh, posted at Junnardeo Community Health Centre, was held while taking Rs 10,000 from a person who was to be paid for supplying vehicles to the facility, said Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police Dilip Jharbade.

''He had demanded Rs 15,000 from one Sohan Shriwas for releasing payment for two vehicles deployed at the health centre. A case has been registered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

