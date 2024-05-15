Left Menu

Paris garbage collectors go on strike, demand Olympic bonus

FTDNEEA, the part of French hardline CGT union which represents the sector, said on its website that it was demanding a 1,900 euro ($2,055) one-off Olympic bonus for the garbage collectors, sewage workers, and other sanitation workers, as well as an increase of 400 euros in their regular monthly pay. Without an agreement, the strike is expected to last for three days, Le Monde reported, with FTDNEAA threatening further industrial action at later dates.

Updated: 15-05-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:35 IST
Without an agreement, the strike is expected to last for three days, Le Monde reported, with FTDNEAA threatening further industrial action at later dates. Earlier this year, CGT said public sector workers might strike during the Paris Olympics unless demands over pay and conditions were met.

France will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to Aug. 11. The main events will be held in and around Paris, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected. ($1 = 0.9243 euro)

