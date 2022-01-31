Left Menu

Ex-South African president appeals ruling in corruption case

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday continued with legal proceedings to remove the prosecutor in his corruption.Zumas lawyers are appealing the courts rejection of his application for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed, saying he is biased and unfit to lead the prosecution. The courts have ruled that the parole was invalid and that Zuma should go back to prison, but his lawyers are appealing that decision.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:28 IST
Ex-South African president appeals ruling in corruption case
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday continued with legal proceedings to remove the prosecutor in his corruption.

Zuma's lawyers are appealing the court's rejection of his application for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed, saying he is biased and unfit to lead the prosecution. Zuma's lawyers have also accused Downer of leaking documents related to his case to the media.

His initial application for Downer to be removed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Oct last year.

Zuma is facing corruption charges linked to the country's controversial 1999 arms deal in which he is alleged to have received bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who has already been convicted of corruption for that transaction.

In a separate case last year, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for defying an order of the Constitutional Court to appear before a judicial investigation into allegations of corruption while he was president from 2008 to 2019.

Zuma, 79, went to prison in July and a few months later was released on medical parole. The courts have ruled that the parole was invalid and that Zuma should go back to prison, but his lawyers are appealing that decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022