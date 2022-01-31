I'm sorry, UK PM Johnson says after lockdown party report
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:09 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Monday after a report into lockdown parties held at his Downing Street residence criticised serious failures at the heart of government.
"I want to say sorry," Johnson told parliament. "I get it and I will fix it."
