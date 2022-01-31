France recalls its ambassador from Mali

France said on Monday it was recalling its ambassador from Mali following the Western Africa country's decision to expel the French ambassador, the French Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mali's government gave the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country over "outrageous" comments by the French authorities about its transitional government.

