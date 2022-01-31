AP govt invites "hurt" employees for talks again

Acknowledging that the employees were 'hurt', the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday once again invited the agitating staffers and teachers for talks on Tuesday to break the pay revision imbroglio.

However, ignoring the employees' demand that they be paid the January salary as per the old pay scales, the government said in a release that salaries and pensions would be paid as the Revised Pay Scales-2022.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma called upon employees to ''let us talk to each other. Let us not take stands which propel us on self-destructive path''.

In a videoconference with district Collectors, the Chief Secretary noted that the employees ''definitely have issues and that’s why they are hurt''.

''Convince them. Tell the government is with them. Our intention, whether known or unknown, seen or unseen, was never to harm them,'' the Chief Secretary told the Collectors, asking them to engage the various employees' associations in talks.

He remarked that employment was a status and not a contract between the government and the employees and officers.

''Let them understand that it's the status they enjoy. It's not a government contract. Everybody looks upon them for conduct. Everybody looks upon them to deliver,'' Sameer Sharma said.

He said the government would not want to belittle the employees and vice-versa.

''Let us treat them with great respect and as part of the family ensure we don’t belittle them. Unless we talk, we will not known what are those issues. Any talks means we negotiate and move forward,'' the Chief Secretary stressed.

