Newly-married nail artist dies of burn injuries in Mumbai; cops file case against his wife, her family members

A 28-year-old newly married nail artist died of burn injuries on Monday days after he was allegedly set on fire by his wife and two of her family members in suburban Vile Parle, police said.

The victim, Kartik Gaur, had received more than 60 per cent burns. An official said Gaur had fought with his wife Soni Yadav last week over some issue. Later, she rang up the police following which the duo was taken to the local police station on January 26.

While Gaur walked out of the police station later, police registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against him on Yadav's complaint, the official said, adding that shortly after they received the information that Gaur was injured in a fire. Police rushed to the residence of Gaur in the Sutarpakhdi area and rushed him to a nearby civic hospital. In his statement, Gaur told police that he was set on fire by his wife and two of her family members using petrol, the official said.

Based on his statement, an FIR was registered against the trio under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (murder attempt). A police officer, however, said that they will scan footage of CCTVs in the locality and record statements of eyewitnesses to cross-check the claim of the deceased. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)