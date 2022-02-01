Left Menu

Blinken, in call with Russia's Lavrov, urges Russian de-escalation

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:04 IST
Blinken, in call with Russia's Lavrov, urges Russian de-escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged "immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders", the State Department said.

Blinken also emphasized the United States' willingness to continue a "substantive exchange" with Russia on mutual security concerns, the State Department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022