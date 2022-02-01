Blinken, in call with Russia's Lavrov, urges Russian de-escalation
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:04 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged "immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders", the State Department said.
Blinken also emphasized the United States' willingness to continue a "substantive exchange" with Russia on mutual security concerns, the State Department added.
