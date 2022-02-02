Man held with over Rs 39 lakh in Mathura

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, police here on Tuesday arrested a man with over Rs 39 lakh cash, officials said.

The man was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Meera Enclave in Agra, they said.

Following a tip-off, Rs 39,19,900 was recovered from Kumar, who was travelling to Delhi in a private bus, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

He claimed that he was taking the money to Delhi to buy articles that he would sell in Agra, the SP said.

After he failed to explain how he got the money, he was handed over to the Income Tax department, the police said.

The police are conducting raids to check the misuse of money in the upcoming assembly elections.

In another raid on Monday, Rs 3,50,000 was recovered from a man near K D Medical College here under Chhata police station area, the police said.

The man was identified as Shahid, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad, they said.

