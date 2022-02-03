Maha: Three held for stealing silencers from cars in Thane, Palghar

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts of car silencers in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the MBVV police nabbed Imran Irshad Khan (35), Sharukh Naseem Khan (24) and Javed Bashir Khan (28) from Ghatkopar area of neighbouring Mumbai, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of the MBVV police said.

The police have seized parts of silencers and accessories used to remove these parts from cars, he said. An offence under section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against the accused, he said.

With these arrests, the police have managed to solve 18 cases of thefts of silencers, the official said. The trio had stolen silencers from cars in Achole, Nalla Sopara, Tulinj, Virar, Kharghar, Koparkhairne, Kamothe, Rabale among other places, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)