Platinum Park: Catalyzing Virar West's Residential Transformation

Parikh Group launches Platinum Park in Virar West, showcasing thoughtfully designed 1 and 2-BHK residences. The unveiling coincided with a panel discussion on buyer behavior, illustrating shifts toward infrastructure-backed growth in the Vasai–Virar region. Over 500 channel partners attended, marking significant confidence in this urban development.

Platinum Park: Catalyzing Virar West's Residential Transformation
The Parikh Group has unveiled its newest residential project, Platinum Park, in Virar West, catering to the growing end-user base with efficiently planned 1 and 2-BHK apartments. Over 500 channel partners witnessed the launch, reinforcing strong market confidence in the project's strategic location and thoughtful design.

The event also featured an industry panel discussion themed ''Buyer Behaviour in Vasai–Virar: The Next Growth Chapter,'' emphasizing the evolving residential demand in the Vasai–Virar corridor, with infrastructure continuing to play a pivotal role in the area's development.

Dhruv Parikh, Director of Parikh Group, highlighted the transformation of Virar West into a structured residential market, driven by informed buyers focusing on connectivity, utility, and long-term viability. The development aligns with Parikh Group's sustainable growth strategy in suburban corridors.

