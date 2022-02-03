Belgian prosecutors launch inquiry into port cyber attack

Belgian prosecutors have launched an investigation into a cyberattack that hit business in the port of Antwerp late last week.

A spokesperson for prosecutors in the northern Belgian city confirmed on Thursday they had begun an investigation earlier this week but declined to give further details.

Belgian business daily De Tijd reported that terminal operator Sea-Tank had been hit by a cyberattack last Friday. The company declined to comment.

