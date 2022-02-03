Left Menu

EU is working on a joint response to Russia - von der Leyen

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:13 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Finland

The European Union is working on a joint response to the letter which many of its member countries received from Russia earlier this week asking for security guarantees, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We are working on the coordination of the response... We are united in the European Union and therefore it is clear that the response will mirror, will reflect that unity," she told reporters on a visit to Helsinki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

