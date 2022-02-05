Lebanon received letter from Luxembourg asking for information on central bank chief -source
Lebanon received a letter from Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Lebanon Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh's bank accounts and assets, a senior Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Reuters.
The source did not elaborate.
A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary and Lebanon's justice minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
