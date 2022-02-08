Left Menu

Bangladeshi criminal held in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:20 IST
Bangladeshi criminal held in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID has arrested a notorious criminal wanted in Bangladesh from a house he had taken on rent in North 24 Parganas district, one of its senior officers said on Monday.

Nur-Un Latif Nabi alias Maxon of Bangladesh’s Chittagaon district, a ''noted criminal'' in the neighbouring country, identified himself as Tamal Chowdhury in Bengal and furnished fake documents for renting the house in Dunlop area, the CID officer said.

Earlier, the officer had said that he was a ''wanted Bangladeshi terrorist'', nabbed from Madhyamgram area.

Acting on a tip-off from a Bangladeshi agency, sleuths of state CID on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested him from a hideout in Dunlop under Baranagar Police Station limits, the officer said.

During the arrest, the sleuths seized from his possession several documents, one passport that is valid from July 15, 2021 to July 14, 2031, along with cash, he said.

''Maxon has 17 cases filed against him, including few murders and thefts,'' he said.

The accused had sneaked into Bengal probably in 2019 and took to selling fish in New Market area during lockdown.

''In the rented house he was living with a woman and paid Rs 7,000 as rent. We are investigating whether he had come here to evade arrest in Bangladesh or was working for any terror outfit in India. We are grilling him,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022