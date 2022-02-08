Left Menu

German broadcaster DW urged to act against antisemitism

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 02:03 IST
German broadcaster DW urged to act against antisemitism
  • Country:
  • Germany

An independent panel said Monday that Germany's state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was right to suspend five employees and recommended further action against eight others following a probe into allegations of antisemitism.

The three-member panel, which included a former German justice minister, also urged Deutsche Welle to end the cooperation agreements it has with some Middle East broadcasters and to more closely scrutinize others.

But it concluded there was “no structural antisemitism” within the Arabic department at Deutsche Welle, despite an accumulation of individual instances that gave cause for concern.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung had quoted social media comments allegedly made by members of DW's Arabic service, including some that appeared to downplay the Holocaust or perpetuate anti-Jewish stereotypes.

The broadcaster responded with a 10-point plan that includes tightening its code of conduct, improving staff training and vetting its partners more thoroughly.

Deutsche Welle provides broadcasts and online content in 32 languages, including Arabic, Russian and Chinese. It also provide media training through its in-house academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022