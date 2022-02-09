Left Menu

Authorities complete arrangements for conducting polls in Ghaziabad: DM

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the authorities have completed all arrangements here to conduct free and fair polling on February 10.

He said after 6 pm, when the election campaign stops, the activity of all political parties would be observed closely. All hotels and lodges would be checked thoroughly and credentials of all guests verified. No person will be allowed to stay there in case they are is not the resident of Ghaziabad, he said.

All police and paramilitary forces allocated to the district have arrived and they would be deputed to polling centres, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

