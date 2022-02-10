COVID-19: Tripura govt imposes night curfew from Feb 11

Tripura government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20 with an aim to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government in its order released on Wednesday under which cinemas, spas and gyms will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government has introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces. The order stated that restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50 per cent.

"All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100 per cent attendance. The aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the order read. "All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands, sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc. at all times," it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

