Left Menu

COVID-19: Tripura govt imposes night curfew from Feb 11

Tripura government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20 with an aim to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 10-02-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 08:50 IST
COVID-19: Tripura govt imposes night curfew from Feb 11
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20 with an aim to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government in its order released on Wednesday under which cinemas, spas and gyms will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government has introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces. The order stated that restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50 per cent.

"All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100 per cent attendance. The aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the order read. "All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands, sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc. at all times," it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022