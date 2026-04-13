Dramatic Shootout in Delhi: Gang Members Apprehended
Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured and apprehended during a shootout with Delhi's Counter Intelligence team. The suspects, wanted for killing a police officer and a Gurugram car firing incident, were found with a pistol and live cartridges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured during a dramatic shootout with Delhi's Counter Intelligence team in the Baprola area, according to official sources on Monday.
The suspects, identified as Atul and Deepak, sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire and were subsequently apprehended by the police. Both individuals were wanted for the killing of a police officer and their involvement in a recent car firing incident in Gurugram.
Authorities recovered a pistol and live cartridges from their possession, further implicating them in criminal activities, the source added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Gurugram
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