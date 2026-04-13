Andhra Pradesh Braces for Scorching Heatwaves

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised an alert for impending severe heatwaves across significant parts of the state this Monday.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain announced that areas such as Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will face intense heat, urging residents to take necessary precautions. Several mandals are also predicted to experience escalating temperatures on Tuesday.

Jain highlighted that temperatures soared on Sunday, peaking at 43.8 degrees Celsius in Kadapa district's Pottipadu. Authorities strongly recommend minimizing sun exposure and staying hydrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)