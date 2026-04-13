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Andhra Pradesh Braces for Scorching Heatwaves

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning for severe heatwaves across parts of the state, predominantly affecting 51 mandals on Monday. Citizens are advised to avoid sun exposure and stay hydrated, as high temperatures are expected, with some areas reaching over 43 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-04-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 09:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Scorching Heatwaves
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The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised an alert for impending severe heatwaves across significant parts of the state this Monday.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain announced that areas such as Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will face intense heat, urging residents to take necessary precautions. Several mandals are also predicted to experience escalating temperatures on Tuesday.

Jain highlighted that temperatures soared on Sunday, peaking at 43.8 degrees Celsius in Kadapa district's Pottipadu. Authorities strongly recommend minimizing sun exposure and staying hydrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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