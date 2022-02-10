Left Menu

Uganda says ICJ ruling awarding DR Congo $325 mln in reparations unfair and wrong

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:25 IST
  • Uganda

Uganda said on Thursday it considered as unfair and wrong an International Court of Justice ruling asking it to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.

"While the amount awarded is far less than that sought by the DC, Uganda nevertheless considers the judgment unfair and wrong, just as the previous 2005 judgement on liability was unfair and wrong," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

