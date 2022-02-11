Left Menu

Norway asks citizens to leave Ukraine, refrain from travel

"Because of the serious and unpredictable security situation in Ukraine, the foreign ministry is advising against all travel to Ukraine and encourages Norwegian citizens to leave the country," the ministry said in a statement. It also advised against any travel or stays to Russia closer than 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border and all travel to Belarus with the exemption of the capital Minsk, it added.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier an invasion could come at any time. Moscow has denied any plans to invade.

It also advised against any travel or stays to Russia closer than 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border and all travel to Belarus with the exemption of the capital Minsk, it added. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier an invasion could come at any time. Moscow has denied any plans to invade.

