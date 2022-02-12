Left Menu

European Commission not evacuating staff from Ukraine - official

The European Commission said on Friday it had not taken steps to evacuate staff from Ukraine, amid warnings from the United States that Russia is massing more troops and an invasion could come at any time. "We continue to assess the situation as it develops, in line with the duty of care we have towards our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU Member States.

European Commission not evacuating staff from Ukraine - official
"We continue to assess the situation as it develops, in line with the duty of care we have towards our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU Member States. We are not evacuating. For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country," European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

